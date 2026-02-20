Google Discourages Force Indexing Pages To Search

Feb 20, 2026 - 7:51 am 2 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Paper Shred

Google's John Mueller said that he discourages large sites from force indexing its pages to Google Search. He said on a comment on LinkedIn, "I strongly recommend not relying on trying to force indexing."

It is not a new question, we covered this at least twice before. In 2020, Google said sites that need to request manual indexing may have quality issues. And more recently we covered Google saying you don't need to reindex your pages using Google Search Console.

Similar here, John was asked by Rehman Ameen:

These are definitely some interesting strategic workarounds to consider for manual indexing issues.

John Mueller replied:

I strongly recommend not relying on trying to force indexing - it doesn't make sense for any reasonably large site. Use the existing mechanisms, use merchant center if you're selling products.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 20, 2026

Feb 20, 2026 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Volatility Heated All Week, Google Reviews Vanishing, AI Overview & AI Mode Links Updated, Google Ads News and more

Feb 20, 2026 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Discourages Force Indexing Pages To Search

Feb 20, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Updated The Business Profile Review Policies

Feb 20, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Updates Budget Pacing For Ad Scheduling

Feb 20, 2026 - 7:31 am
Other Search Engines

ChatGPT Ads From Expedia Spotted In The Wild

Feb 20, 2026 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Google Updated The Business Profile Review Policies
Next Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Volatility Heated All Week, Google Reviews Vanishing, AI Overview & AI Mode Links Updated, Google Ads News and more

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.