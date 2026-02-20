Google's John Mueller said that he discourages large sites from force indexing its pages to Google Search. He said on a comment on LinkedIn, "I strongly recommend not relying on trying to force indexing."

It is not a new question, we covered this at least twice before. In 2020, Google said sites that need to request manual indexing may have quality issues. And more recently we covered Google saying you don't need to reindex your pages using Google Search Console.

Similar here, John was asked by Rehman Ameen:

These are definitely some interesting strategic workarounds to consider for manual indexing issues.

John Mueller replied:

I strongly recommend not relying on trying to force indexing - it doesn't make sense for any reasonably large site. Use the existing mechanisms, use merchant center if you're selling products.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.