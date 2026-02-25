Google Search Brief Serving Issue This Morning

Feb 25, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Broken Google Logo

Google had a brief issue with serving search results this morning, February 25th. Google documented the issue at around 1:30 am ET on Wednesday, February 25th and said it was resolved a minute later. But Google said on the main page the issue was for about 15 minutes.

I assume the serving outage was a bit longer but that is when Google documented it.

Google wrote:

  • 24 Feb 2026 - 22:33 PST: Serving was experiencing an issue.
  • 24 Feb 2026- 22:34 PST: We fixed the issue with serving search results. There will be no more updates.

Google Serving Issue

So if you noticed any weird traffic issues from Google around this time, this may be why.

I should say, I did not see many complaints about this Google Search serving issue.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Careful With Google Business Profile Verification Flow

Feb 25, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google AI Mode See More Button

Feb 25, 2026 - 7:41 am
Other Search Engines

Anthropic Updates Crawler Docs: ClaudeBot, Claude-User & SearchBot

Feb 25, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google

Google AI Shopping Pushing Show More Products

Feb 25, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search Brief Serving Issue This Morning

Feb 25, 2026 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 24, 2026

Feb 24, 2026 - 10:00 am
 
Previous Story: Table Tennis Program At Google
Next Story: Google AI Shopping Pushing Show More Products

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.