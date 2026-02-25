Google had a brief issue with serving search results this morning, February 25th. Google documented the issue at around 1:30 am ET on Wednesday, February 25th and said it was resolved a minute later. But Google said on the main page the issue was for about 15 minutes.

I assume the serving outage was a bit longer but that is when Google documented it.

Google wrote:

24 Feb 2026 - 22:33 PST: Serving was experiencing an issue.

24 Feb 2026- 22:34 PST: We fixed the issue with serving search results. There will be no more updates.

It lasted 15 minutes from what the main screen says, but looks like 1 minute in the details. Weird, but worth noting. https://t.co/8knOml3cey pic.twitter.com/go7dNHTbWn — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) February 25, 2026

So if you noticed any weird traffic issues from Google around this time, this may be why.

I should say, I did not see many complaints about this Google Search serving issue.

