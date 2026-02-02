As you know, January was an incredibly intense month of Google Search ranking volatility. It surprised me that Google has still not confirmed that a Google search ranking update took place. Now, John Mueller of Google was asked about it and said, "Unfortunately, I don't have any insights / updates to share."

John seem to imply the changes we (or he is) are seeing are related to the normal dynamic nature of the web. "The web & search is a very dynamic place, it's expected that things change over time," John explained.

John Mueller was asked:

We’ve recently noticed a drop in keyword rankings specifically in the USA region, while other regions look stable. There haven’t been major site changes from our side, so I wanted to ask if there are any recent updates, signals.

John Mueller replied:

I understand the desire to learn more about search, but unfortunately I don't have any insights / updates to share. The web & search is a very dynamic place, it's expected that things change over time. I'd recommend not just looking at numbers, but digging into the details, if it's important to you.

And the volatility from late last week is finally starting to calm down a bit today.

John basically is saying he is not able to share any insights about any changes on Google's end when it comes to rankings or signals.

As you know, Google does push out smaller core updates without announcing them - so maybe that is what we covered above. Or maybe they were not core related, it is hard to know for sure.

But Google has nothing to share about these updates, not yet at least...

