Google is testing removing the dates from the articles shown in the Google Discover feed. This is a limited test, Google confirmed, to see the impact of removing the date value.

This test was spotted by Damien who posted a video of this in action on X, Damien said, "Google Discover is testing the removal of the date (card age) from Discover feeds. The date that used to appear in the card footer has disappeared, and testing is still ongoing." Damien added, "And they have a flag for that: "use discover time stamp text." They may have disabled it by mistake, I don't know."

Rajan Patel from Google confirmed this is not a bug, but rather a test. Rajan Patel wrote on X:

This is a small experiment. We run many such experiments to understand the impact and value of the various elements in the feed (not unlike what we do across Search).

Here is his video followed by a screenshot:

Google Discover is testing the removal of the date (card age) from Discover feeds.



The date that used to appear in the card footer has disappeared, and testing is still ongoing.#googlediscover



CC @gaganghotra_ @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/YR5aFgI4AQ — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) February 21, 2026

