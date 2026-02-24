Google Tests Removing Dates From Articles In Discover Feed

Feb 24, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Astronaut

Google is testing removing the dates from the articles shown in the Google Discover feed. This is a limited test, Google confirmed, to see the impact of removing the date value.

This test was spotted by Damien who posted a video of this in action on X, Damien said, "Google Discover is testing the removal of the date (card age) from Discover feeds. The date that used to appear in the card footer has disappeared, and testing is still ongoing." Damien added, "And they have a flag for that: "use discover time stamp text." They may have disabled it by mistake, I don't know."

Rajan Patel from Google confirmed this is not a bug, but rather a test. Rajan Patel wrote on X:

This is a small experiment. We run many such experiments to understand the impact and value of the various elements in the feed (not unlike what we do across Search).

Here is his video followed by a screenshot:

Google Discover Feed Without Dates Articles

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Bing Search

Microsoft Advertising Tests Shopping Carousel With Multiple Images Toggle

Feb 24, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests Removing Dates From Articles In Discover Feed

Feb 24, 2026 - 7:21 am
Bing Ads

Bing Updates Shopping Ads Design

Feb 24, 2026 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 23, 2026

Feb 23, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Won't Use Sitemap Files If Its Not Convinced Of New/Important Content

Feb 23, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google: A Spike In Impressions Doesn't Cause Problems For Search

Feb 23, 2026 - 7:41 am
 
Previous Story: Bing Updates Shopping Ads Design
Next Story: Microsoft Advertising Tests Shopping Carousel With Multiple Images Toggle

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.