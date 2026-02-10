Google appears to be testing showing the citation favicon site icons at the bottom of the answer in AI Mode. This is in addition to where it normally shows those icons, at the top right of the card stack, on the side of the answer response.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted on X and shared a number of screenshots. Here is one of them, and as you can see, those icon favicon links are in both spots in this test:

Again, normally it just shows on the right side above the link cards and not at the bottom.

I cannot replicate this:

is that AI Mode? I am only seeing it at the top right pic.twitter.com/tvONgFTtvM — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) February 6, 2026

Forum discussion at X.