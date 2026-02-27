Google's February 2026 Google Discover Core Update has officially completed rolling out after just over 3 weeks. This update started on February 5, 2026, and was completed on February 27, 2026.

Google wrote at 5:02 am ET on Friday, February 27th, "The rollout was complete as of February 27, 2026."

We originally expected this update to finish within two weeks of it rolling out but it took an extra week.

As we originally reported, Google wrote, "This is a broad update to our systems that surface articles in Discover."

Google said this specific update will impact non-US publishers from showing up in the US, clickbait or sensational content and will show more in-depth, original and timely content.

Google wrote, the update will improve Discover as follows:

Showing users more locally relevant content from websites based in their country

Reducing sensational content and clickbait in Discover

Showing more in-depth, original, and timely content from websites with expertise in a given area, based on our systems’ understanding of a site’s content

Because this update will show users more locally-relevant content from sites based in their country, it may impact the traffic of non-US websites that publish news for a US audience. But at the same time, over time, this update will elevate those websites' content in their locally relevant regions.

As a reminder, Google also updated its Discover documentation related to this update, so check that out.

There is not much data out there on this update outside from the folks over at Newzdash who wrote, "After analyzing the US Top 1000 domains, we get a clearer directional read on the “based in their country” claim: the international share declines on a normalized, apples-to-apples basis (based on our domain bucketing method)."

I should add, this Discover update should have no impact on the ongoing volatility we have been noticing within the Google Search results.

