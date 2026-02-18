Google Search Console AI-Powered Configuration Goes Live

Google has finally fully rolled out the Google Search Console AI-powered configuration tool. Google wrote on LinkedIn, "The Search Console's new AI-powered configuration is now available to everyone! Have you already tried it?"

Google announced this feature back in early December and then we began wondering when it would go live. Well, now it is live and you can play with it.

As I covered when it was announced, the Google Search Console AI-powered configuration tool is an experimental feature that uses AI to customize the Search Performance report by requesting the data you would like to see. Instead of manually applying filters, comparisons, and selecting metrics, you can ask the assistant to configure the report for you and it should.

"Powered by AI, this feature lets you describe the analysis you want to see in natural language. Your inputs are then transformed into the appropriate filters and settings, instantly configuring the report for you," Google added.

Here are some screenshots:

Google Search Console Ai Powered Configuration1

Google Search Console Ai Powered Configuration

The AI-powered configuration feature is designed to streamline your analysis by handling three key elements for you:

  • Applying filters: Narrow down data by query, page, country, device, search appearance or date range.
  • Configuring comparisons: Set up complex comparisons (like custom date ranges) without manual setup.
  • Selecting metrics: Choose which of the four available metrics—Clicks, Impressions, Average CTR, and Average Position—to display based on your question.

Here are some of the documented limitations:

  • Scope: it supports only the Performance report for Search results. It is not available for Discover or News reports.
  • Accuracy: AI can sometimes misinterpret requests. Always review the suggested filters to ensure they match your intention before analyzing the data.
  • Limitations: The feature is designed for configuration (filters, comparisons, metrics). It cannot perform actions like sorting the table and exporting data.

You can learn more in this help document.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

