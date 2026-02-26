Google announced updates to Circle to Search where it now doesn't just look at the part you circles but apparently the whole image, so it can get more context. "New multi-object image search helps you find more items from one picture at the same time in Circle to Search," Google explained.

"Today’s update levels up Circle to Search so you can now explore multiple objects in an image, all at once," Google added. "With this update, you'll see more visual results from a single search, which creates new opportunities for merchants and businesses to be discovered," Google also wrote.

So this can also help with shopping-related searches when you want to look at a whole outfit and not just maybe a specific thing, like just the shoes.

Here is how Google explained it all works:

This next-generation Circle to Search experience is made possible by Gemini 3's agentic planning, reasoning and tool capabilities, which also enhances our visual query fan-out technique. Instead of simply looking for a single match, the model now thinks through a multi-step plan to get you the best results for everything you search on your screen. It automatically identifies the most important parts of an image to crop, runs several searches at once, and cross-references what it finds to compile a final response — including images from across the web — for each item you’ve searched.

Here are videos of it in action:

(2/3) Take fashion: Circle an entire outfit and tap “find the look.” Our enhanced visual query fan-out technique breaks down every part of the image at once. You’ll get one helpful response with the accessories, shoes and clothing items – and you can even jump straight to trying… pic.twitter.com/0tnLR5nd3V — Robby Stein (@rmstein) February 25, 2026

Under the hood, Gemini 3 is giving our visual query fan-out technique a big boost with multi-object recognition – it breaks apart an image and runs several different searches on its components, simultaneously



Shipping now on Pixel 10 & Samsung Galaxy S26 — Nick Fox (@thefox) February 26, 2026

