Google might be allowing publishers to claim their profiles and publications on Google Discover. I mean, there were forms of this for Google News, Google Business Profiles, even Google Search over the years, but there are hints this is coming to Google Discover.

Damien (andell) posted on X said the discover_is_profile_claimed_ is found in the Google Discover feed before the profile page. He asked, "could mean here that on the Discover feed cards, we'll see a publisher profile that has been claimed or not directly."

I do hear rumors that Google is working on ways to give publishers more control over the information shown in the Google Discover feed.

Here is what Damien posted:

What could be interesting for publishers/media outlets is that, based on the new line that says: `discover_is_profile_claimed_` (followed by the MID entity or domain if the entity doesn't exist), it might be possible to claim their profile page and therefore modify the information, much like the Knowledge Panel. And another thing with: `discover_is_profile_claimed_` is also found in the discover feeds before the profile page (could mean here that on the Discover feed cards, we'll see a publisher profile that has been claimed or not directly).

