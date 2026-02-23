Google: A Spike In Impressions Doesn't Cause Problems For Search

Google's John Mueller said a spike/increase in impressions within Google Search Console does not cause any specific problems within Google Search. There are a number of posts where some users are seeing a surge in impressions within Google Search Console but clicks and traffic have not changed.

The comment is in a thread on Reddit where John replied:

There's not a lot of information to go on here, but perhaps it helps to know - as others have mentioned - that just having more impressions doesn't cause problems for search.

Here is a screenshot of the Search Console chart from the person who posted it:

Google Search Console Impression Spike

Ravi Ranjan asked John, "any bug or what might caused this reward with huge skyrocket impression?" John replied, "just having more impressions doesn't cause problems for search."

The impression change can be for a lot of reasons, even that your site shows up in an AI Overview for a high volume query but no one really clicks over from the AI Overview.

Others are seeing the spike as well:

Forum discussion at Reddit.

 

