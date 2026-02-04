Google AI Overviews Bug Removes Links & Citations

Google confirmed there is a bug with AI Overviews not showing links for some responses. The bug was spotted by Lily Ray, who posted some examples several hours ago. Rajan Patel, Google's VP, Engineering for Search, replied saying it is a bug and Google is working on fixing it.

Here is a screenshot of the AI Overviews missing any citations or links from Lily Ray on X:

Google Ai Overviews Bug No Links

Google Ai Overviews Bug No Links2

Rajan Patel replied saying, "Thanks for flagging, this is a bug and we're working on a fix."

Here are those posts:

Just to be clear, this is not impacting everyone or all queries. I see links:

Google Aio Links

Forum discussion at X.

 

