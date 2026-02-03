Google's John Mueller said that when it comes to AI Search and the changes that come with that, Google's core search algorithms, spam detection methods, spam policies, and other search systems do not fundamentally change.

While he said there are some changes, but he added there are always some changes because "none of these things live in isolation, search evolves outside of AI, and the web is a dynamic place," he added.

This stems from a question Lily Ray asked on on Bluesky - she wrote:

Can you comment on whether anything has changed with regard to Google handling web spam, Helpful Content, etc. with the rise of AI search? Does Google still plan to develop new algorithm updates and spam policies aimed at manipulation of search results? Can we expect Google to continue building new types of manual actions? Just want to see if you can comment on whether anything has changed on this front as search moves more toward AIO/AI Mode.

John replied:

I don't think these things fundamentally change. Search has a looong history, with lots of experience & expertise. Of course there's *some* change - none of these things live in isolation, search evolves outside of AI, and the web is a dynamic place.

Here is a screenshot of those posts:

