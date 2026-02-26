Google Post Recurring Scheduling Coming

Recently, Google rolled out the ability to schedule Google Posts. Supposedly, soon, Google will also roll out recurring scheduling for posts. So you can set a Google Post to repeat and post over and over again on a schedule.

This was posted by Syed M. Amir Hassan who said Google Product Manager, Mike Gnagy, announced this in a live workshop. Syed wrote on X, "According to Michael Gnagy in a live workshop, Google is soon to roll out a new feature in Google Business Profile posts: you’ll soon be able to schedule posts on repetition."

Here are some of his screenshots:

Google Post Reoccurring Scheduling

Google Post Reoccurring Scheduling2

So if you have a special every Thursday, you can have it post weekly.

For more on this live webinar, you can see notes on Neeraj Kumar Chaurasia's LinkedIn.

Forum discussion at X.

 

