Google Ai Mode Follow Up Suggestions

We saw Google test follow up questions below the AI Mode responses back in July. Now Google is testing follow up search suggestions, not necessarily in question format, at the bottom of some AI Mode results.

This new format was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted examples on X - here is one screenshot of this:

He also posted this video:

Google is testing new query suggestions in AI Mode. We have seen similar suggestions in the SERP since last year. @rustybrick @brodieseo @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/M8ZM4Bznwq — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) January 27, 2026

Here is the version from several months ago:

Here are more screenshots:

Google is testing new query suggestions in AI Mode. We have seen similar suggestions in the SERP since last year. @rustybrick @brodieseo @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/M8ZM4Bznwq — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) January 27, 2026

Google is now testing out an alternative to the follow-up prompts that appear at the bottom of the response with arrows (similar to a People Also Ask unit).



The new test features shorter prompts in white bubbles that are more similar to how the query appears. First spotted by… pic.twitter.com/bMlddxhShN — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) January 29, 2026

Forum discussion at X.