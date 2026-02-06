Google AI Mode Follow Up Search Suggestions

Google Chat Boxes

We saw Google test follow up questions below the AI Mode responses back in July. Now Google is testing follow up search suggestions, not necessarily in question format, at the bottom of some AI Mode results.

This new format was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted examples on X - here is one screenshot of this:

Google Ai Mode Follow Up Suggestions

He also posted this video:

Here is the version from several months ago:

Google Ai Mode Followup Suggestions

Here are more screenshots:

Forum discussion at X.

 

