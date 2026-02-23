Google Search Console Page Indexing Report Missing A Chunk Of Data

Feb 23, 2026 - 7:05 am
The Google Search Console page indexing report seems to be missing a chunk of data. The missing data is from December 15th and earlier, but we do have data from December 15th (14th) through today.

This seems to be impacting all Google Search Console profiles. So it must be some sort of bug on Google's end.

I spotted this first via Vijay Chauhan who wrote on X, "has Google made any changes to the GSC Page Indexing report? I’m seeing that data prior to Dec 15 is completely missing across multiple properties. Is this a bug or intentional?"

Here is a screenshot:

Google Search Console Page Indexing Report Missing Data

Google has not yet commented on this but a lot of SEOs are asking what is going on:

If you see this, do not panic; it seems to be impacting everyone.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: John Mueller from Google replied saying, "This is a side-effect of the latency issue from early December. This isn't a new or separate issue."

This is a side-effect of the latency issue from early December. This isn't a new or separate issue.

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) February 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM

 

