Google is rolling out UCP, Universal Commerce Protocol, powered checkout in AI Mode. This launched as part of the Google Ads news from yesterday, and you can now see it in AI Mode for products from Etsy and Wayfair.

Google wrote "In fact, UCP-powered checkout is rolling out now, letting US shoppers buy items from Etsy and Wayfair, right in AI Mode in Search and the Gemini app (with Shopify, Target, and Walmart coming soon)."

And yes, folks like Glenn Gabe and Brodie Clark are noticing it in the wild as of yesterday and today. For some reason, I don't see it yet, but I suspect I might soon.

Here is a screenshot from Glenn Gabe who posted on X, "Yep, it's live. Wow. Big news for ecommerce, for Google, and AI search. You can see a buy button in the first screenshot and then the checkout process right in AI Mode."

Here are his screenshots:

Brodie Clark posted on X, "I've now experienced it for Wayfair's free listing results, where a prominent 'Buy' button appears on the item, allowing you to purchase it directly from search results."

Here are some of his screenshots:

Google added, "UCP’s potential extends far beyond retail. It’s helping to lay the foundation for a future where all commercial experiences can be seamless and agentic."

Here are Google's screenshots showing a step-by-step view of the UCP-powered shopping journey, illustrating how users can discover and purchase an item from Wayfair directly within AI Mode.

