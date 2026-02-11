Google will stop showing the business short names on Google Business Profiles in Search and Google Maps. The short name will still work, if you have one, but going forward, the link in your Google Business Profile will no longer be displayed to you or searchers.

Dan Boguslavsky posted this news in the Google Business Profile Forums - he wrote, "We want to let you know about an upcoming change to the business short name feature regarding the ability to create short, custom URLs, for example g.page/YourBusinessName."

Short names will no longer be displayed on the Business Profile, and customers can no longer report or flag them. This change is part of our ongoing efforts to simplify the product experience.

Also, keep in mind that businesses are currently unable to create new short names or edit existing ones.

Short names and URLs that already exist will still work but will no longer be shown on the Business Profile to customers.

You and your customers will no longer see an option to report an existing Short Name.

Google introduced this feature in 2019 and started to display them on your profiles shortly later.

Forum discussion at Google Business Profile Forums.