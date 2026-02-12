Google Releases Early Preview Of WebMCP

Feb 12, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Misc Google

Webmcp

The Google Chrome team announced its early preview of WebMCP, "a standard way for exposing structured tools, ensuring AI agents can perform actions on your side with increased speed, reliability, and precision," André Cipriani Bandarra from Google wrote.

WebMCP basically gives you a way to communicate via your website to LLMs what actions certain buttons or links take on your website. WebMCP is designed to help AI agents interact with websites.

Currently, if an AI agent (like a browser assistant) wants to "book a flight" or "add an item to a cart" on a website, it often has to guess which buttons to click by looking at the pixels or HTML (screen scraping). This is error-prone.

WebMCP fixes this by allowing websites to explicitly publish a "Tool Contract." It uses a new browser API (navigator.modelContext). Instead of the AI guessing, the website provides a structured list of tools (e.g., function buyTicket(destination, date)). The AI can then "call" these functions directly.

André Cipriani Bandarra from Google explained, "By defining these tools, you tell agents how and where to interact with your site, whether it's booking a flight, filing a support ticket, or navigating complex data. This direct communication channel eliminates ambiguity and allows for faster, more robust agent workflows."

WebMCP proposes two new APIs that allow browser agents to take action on behalf of the user:

  • Declarative API: Perform standard actions that can be defined directly in HTML forms.
  • Imperative API: Perform complex, more dynamic interactions that require JavaScript execution.
  • These APIs serve as a bridge, making your website "agent-ready" and enabling more reliable and performant agent workflows compared to raw DOM actuation.

Dan Petrovic called this the biggest shift in technical SEO since structured data. Glenn Gabe called this a big deal.

SEOs should 100% read up on this...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads New AI Mode Shopping Ad & Veo 3 Is In Asset Studio

Feb 12, 2026 - 7:21 am
Misc Google

Google Releases Early Preview Of WebMCP

Feb 12, 2026 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 11, 2026

Feb 11, 2026 - 10:00 am
Bing Search

Bing Webmaster Tools Rolls Out AI Performance Report (With New Design)

Feb 11, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Would You Give Google Your ID Numbers To Remove Results About You

Feb 11, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Clarifies Google's Crawler File Size Limits Doc Again

Feb 11, 2026 - 7:31 am
 
Previous Story: Working In Google Logo
Next Story: Google Ads New AI Mode Shopping Ad & Veo 3 Is In Asset Studio

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.