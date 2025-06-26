Over 6 months ago, a Google search representative said we should all expect more core updates, more often. And in the past six months, we have had only one confirmed Google update, the March 2025 core update.

Now, while the past several years, we only had one core update at this time at the beginning of the year (see Google update list), we were all still expecting more core updates by this time. Don't get me wrong, we had tons of Google updates that Google has not confirmed but only one confirmed update in 2025. We even had an unconfirmed update over the past two days.

So this is definitely not more core updates, more often.

Here is the slide from December 2024 when Google said this at the Google Search Central Live event in Zurich:

Mayank Parmar posted about this last night on X and said, "Google has failed to live up to its promise of "more Core updates." He added, "It’s been 103 days since the March 13, 2025 core update. 103 days of delay is usually fine, but we're expecting more core updates because Google announced that. It also promised to do more for independent creators this year, but we have seen nothing yet."

Why does Parmer want another core update? He thinks it might help him and other publishers impacted by previous core updates and those pesky helpful content updates recover. Now that the HCU is part of the core system, some sites waiting to recover from the September 2023 helpful content update still have not recovered. "There are publishers completely blocked from AIO/AI Mode/Gemini because they were hit by HCU or a similar classifier," he wrote.

Truth is, I am not feeling that any core update will help these publishers recover and even if they do, with the great decoupling, they can rank #1 and still not get traffic.

In any event, where are the core updates that we are expecting Google?

Forum discusion at X.