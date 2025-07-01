Daily Search Forum Recap: July 1, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google finally pushed out a new core update - the Google June 2025 core update - check out our large write-up on this update. Google Search Console has integrated and updated its Search Console Insights report. Cloudflare is now blocking AI crawlers by default and announces the pay per crawl initiative. Who ate the Bing search results - this is a weird one. Google AdSense has some new privacy controls due to laws. Google is also promoting AI Mode with a Google Doodle today.

