Daily Search Forum Recap: July 1, 2025

Google finally pushed out a new core update - the Google June 2025 core update - check out our large write-up on this update. Google Search Console has integrated and updated its Search Console Insights report. Cloudflare is now blocking AI crawlers by default and announces the pay per crawl initiative. Who ate the Bing search results - this is a weird one. Google AdSense has some new privacy controls due to laws. Google is also promoting AI Mode with a Google Doodle today.
Google June 2025 Core Update Is Rolling Out - What We're Seeing So Far
Google officially announced the rollout of the June 2025 core update yesterday at around 10:37 am ET. This core update is expected to take about three weeks to roll out. Google said this "is a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites."
New Google Search Console Insights Report
Google has relaunched its Search Console Insights as a standalone tab and report within the main Google Search Console tool. Previously, Search Console Insights was its own sub-reporting tool and now, it is part of the main Search Console site.
Cloudflare To Block AI Crawlers By Default & Pay Per Crawl Model
Cloudflare, a company that powers about 20% of all web pages on the web, has announced it is now blocking AI crawlers by default. Plus, it is offering a new model to allow AI services to pay content creators to crawl their content, named Pay Per Crawl.
Google Promotes AI Mode With Animated Google Doodle
Google is promoting AI Mode with an animated Google Doodle on its home page, in some countries. The Google home page logo, animated and clickable, takes you into a search for AI Mode. It also has a Google-colored gradient to the top of the search results bar today, and Google also has promotional text on its home page for AI Mode.
Who Ate The Bing Search Results
Here is a weird bug with Bing Search - if you search for the term [ate], there are no search results. All you get are AI Answers at the top and maybe an interesting reads box, then there are related searches.
Google AdSense New Privacy Law & Opt-Out Mechanism
Google AdSense has added new universal opt-out mechanisms and privacy controls due to new laws they must adhere to. These go across several US states.
Scaling The Google Kitchener Building
GooglHere are four people scaling the Google office building in Kitchener, Canada. I suspect they are not doing a stunt but are window cleaners but hey, it is cool nevertheless.
