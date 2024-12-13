For the original iTunes version, click here.

Google began rolling out the December 2024 core update yesterday. Google said more core updates will come more often in the future. We are still seeing Google search ranking volatility all week long, starting over the weekend. Google confirmed it had a short indexing bug causing new content not to be indexed. Google Lens also had a serving outage on Thursday. Google added FAQs around its site reputation abuse policy. Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai announced there will profound changes to Google Search in 2025. Google is testing using Gemini 2.0, its new AI model, for AI Overviews. Apple Visual Intelligence is now out and includes ChatGPT and Google Search but not local. Google Search Console is rolling out a new date picker with 24-hour view, this comes after there being a bug with the old date picker. Google Search Console Insights has removed Google Analytics data. Google Search Console’s links report may have updated. Bing has rolled out Copilot within Bing Webmaster Tools to 10,000 users. Google added HTTP caching information to its crawling documentation. Google’s John Mueller said that sometimes over optimization drifts towards SEO spam. Bing has officially removed its cache link. Google Shopping is testing track price, save and share buttons on product details. Google is testing trending and popular with labels in the search results. Google is testing a new design for its search tools. Google Ads is testing video asserts for search campaigns. Google Ads is now beta testing negative keywords at the campaign-level for performance max campaigns. Google Ads is beta testing an AI report generation tool. Google Merchant Center and Shopping added documentation around the supported annotations and badges. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsored by Similarweb, the all-in-one- strategic SEO software. Get clarity of the SEO landscape through competitor analysis, keyword research, rank tracking, SERP insights and more. With industry-leading traffic and keyword data, based on real user journeys, Similarweb gives SEO professionals the whole picture so they can strategize smartly and drive sustainable business growth.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!