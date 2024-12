Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

In October, Microsoft announced it was testing adding Copilot features to Bing Webmaster Tools. This is not showing Copilot data in the performance reports, but rather using Copilot to ask questions about your data and website in Bing Webmaster Tools. Well, now it is officially in beta and Microsoft said 10,000 users now have access to it.

Microsoft wrote on X, "Copilot in Bing Webmaster tools is now in Beta! 10,000 of our top users are helping shape this next level AI-powered SEO tool for real-time insights, recommendations, and more."

Copilot in Bing Webmaster Tools will give you "instant, accurate, and contextually relevant answers to their queries." It is "engineered to streamline workflows, enhance productivity, and provide valuable insights," Microsoft added.

I have access, and this is what it looks like (I overlayed four prompts I asked it over the BWT interface - click to enlarge):

It seems pretty useful - when I first played with it (weeks ago), it wasn't so amazing but it does seem to be getting a lot better.

