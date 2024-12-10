Copilot Beta Now Bing Webmaster Tools For 10,000 Users

In October, Microsoft announced it was testing adding Copilot features to Bing Webmaster Tools. This is not showing Copilot data in the performance reports, but rather using Copilot to ask questions about your data and website in Bing Webmaster Tools. Well, now it is officially in beta and Microsoft said 10,000 users now have access to it.

Microsoft wrote on X, "Copilot in Bing Webmaster tools is now in Beta! 10,000 of our top users are helping shape this next level AI-powered SEO tool for real-time insights, recommendations, and more."

Copilot in Bing Webmaster Tools will give you "instant, accurate, and contextually relevant answers to their queries." It is "engineered to streamline workflows, enhance productivity, and provide valuable insights," Microsoft added.

I have access, and this is what it looks like (I overlayed four prompts I asked it over the BWT interface - click to enlarge):

Bwt Copilot

It seems pretty useful - when I first played with it (weeks ago), it wasn't so amazing but it does seem to be getting a lot better.

