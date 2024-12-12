Google Ads Testing Video Assets For Search Campaigns?

Google Ads is testing a new asset type named video. It seems Google may be testing allowing advertisers to add video assets to their search ads and other Google Ads campaigns.

Craig Graham first spotted this and posted about it on LinkedIn (I found it via Thomas Eccel. Craig wrote, "Seeing a "Video" option in Google Ads > Assets. I believe you can add videos to the Shared Library, but this is my first time seeing this directly in the Assets section of Google Ads. After clicking, it takes you to the "Add video" screen (screenshot at the bottom)."

You can even add it to your Google Ads search campaigns he said later.

Here is an image of this:

Google Ads Video Asset

Are we going to soon be seeing a lot of videos playing in the Google Search ad slots?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

