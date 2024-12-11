Google has posted a new help document in the Google Merchant Center help center documenting the annotations and badges available both in free and paid Google Shopping results. Google wrote, "This article provides an overview of the different types of annotations and badges."

I spotted this via Hana Kobzová on LinkedIn who also posted on PPC News.

Here is the list:

Sale Price: Allows customers to see savings. Confirmed for free listings and Shopping ads.

Free and Fast Shipping: Highlights quick and free shipping options. Confirmed for free listings and Shopping ads.

Estimated Delivery Date: Shows overall delivery time. Confirmed for free listings and Shopping ads.

Currency Conversion: Converts prices based on the user’s country. Confirmed for free listings and Shopping ads.

Price Drop: Displays new price alongside original price. Confirmed for free listings and Shopping ads.

Local Promotions: Shows store-specific promotions. Confirmed for Shopping ads.

Regional Availability and Pricing: Provides product availability and pricing by location. Confirmed for free listings and Shopping ads.

Pickup Today and Curbside Pickup: Indicates local store pickup options. Confirmed for Shopping ads.

Pickup Later: Indicates pickup within a specific time frame. Confirmed for Shopping ads.

On Display to Order: Shows back-order options. Confirmed for free listings and Shopping ads.

Same-day Delivery: Indicates same-day delivery eligibility. Confirmed for free listings.

Promotion: Allows special offers like free shipping or discounts. Confirmed for free listings and Shopping ads.

Product Ratings: Shows aggregated reviews as a star rating. Confirmed for free listings and Shopping ads.

Other Product Attributes: Describes main characteristics like material and size. Confirmed for free listings and Shopping ads.

Top Quality Store Badge: Displays a badge to boost user confidence. Confirmed for free listings.

Business Identity Attributes: Tells customers about your business identity. Confirmed for free listings.

Shipping Speed: Calculates delivery time based on customer location. Confirmed for free listings and Shopping ads.

Return Policy: Shows return time frames and related details. Confirmed for free listings and Shopping ads.

Minimum Order Value: Indicates a minimum purchase amount for shipping. Confirmed for free listings.

Here is a screenshot:

