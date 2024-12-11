Google is testing adding the ability to track prices, share and save products you are looking at in Google Search and Google Shopping. Google added these buttons for track price, share and save after you click on an individual product within the Google Search results.

Here is what it looks like:

When I click "Track price" Google says, "You'll get push notifications and emails for price drops and related content." You obviously need to be logged into your Google account to activate this and I suspect this does not work everywhere.

The share button options up the social sharing links and the save button adds it to your saved results.

Here is what you might typically see, without the buttons:

I have screenshots of these from October and September without these buttons, so I suspect these are somewhat new?

I spotted this via Sachin Patel on X:

google is now testing 'Save' and 'Share' buttons for product grid results. Is this new? I am seeing these for the first time. pic.twitter.com/ZLyyFrawbA — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) December 9, 2024

