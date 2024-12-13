Google Ads Ai Generated Reports

Google Ads is beta testing its new AI tools to generate reports by asking Google for the report you want. You enter a prompt, or just a normal English request, and Google Ads will generate a report based on your request.

This was demoed at Google Marketing Live months ago and seems to now be rolling out as a beta to some advertisers.

Menachem Ani spotted this and posted about it on X - here is the screenshot he shared:

Google Ads just asks, "Describe the report you want to generate."

This seems to be like how Copilot works in Bing Webmaster Tools.

