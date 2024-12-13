Daily Search Forum Recap: December 13, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google surprised us with the rollout of the December 2024 core update. Google said core updates will now happen more often, more the time. Google Lens has an outage yesterday. Google Ads is rolling out its beta AI report generation tool. Google says campaign-level negative keywords is now in beta. Google completed its DMA hotel test and the results were not great. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google December 2024 Core Update Is Live - What Are We Seeing
    Google surprised most of us with a new core update being announced yesterday, only a week after the November 2024 core update finished rolling out. This new December 2024 core update will take about two weeks to roll out and seems to be a normal core update that is updating one of the core systems that may have not been updated in the November release.
  • Google To Have More Core Updates, More Often
    Google held its Google Search Central Live event at its large Zurich office (where the Search Central team is based) and one of the things presented was that Google will be having more core updates, more often. So I guess instead of the three or four core updates Google announces per year, Google may have more of them per year.
  • Google Ads AI Generated Reports BETA
    Google Ads is beta testing its new AI tools to generate reports by asking Google for the report you want. You enter a prompt, or just a normal English request, and Google Ads will generate a report based on your request.
  • Google Lens Serving Outage Yesterday
    Google Lens stopped working for all users for a short period of time yesterday morning (NY time). Google confirmed the issue at 9:46am ET on Thursday, December 12th and then within the hour, they mitigated the issue.
  • Google: Campaign-Level Negative Keywords For Performance Max In Beta
    Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, confirmed that campaign-level negative keywords are now in beta for Performance Max campaigns in Google Ads. She added that this will expand in 2025 to more accounts.
  • Google Completes DMA Hotel Tests In Search
    Several weeks ago, Google announced it would test changes to the search results for hotels in order to see how the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in Europe would impact hotels. Well, that test is wrapped and the results were not good for hotels, says Google.
  • Google Innovative Educators Hat With Propeller
    Google gives Nooglers, new hired Googlers, propeller hats. But now I guess they have been doing them for some third-parties. Here is the innovative educators propeller hat.
  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google December Core Update, AI Overviews Gemini 2.0, Apple Visual Intelligence, Search Console Updates, Indexing Bugs & More
    Google began rolling out the December 2024 core update yesterday. Google said more core updates will come more often in the future. We are still seeing Google search ranking volatility all week long, starting over the weekend. Google confirmed it had a short indexing bug...

