Daily Search Forum Recap: December 13, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google surprised us with the rollout of the December 2024 core update. Google said core updates will now happen more often, more the time. Google Lens has an outage yesterday. Google Ads is rolling out its beta AI report generation tool. Google says campaign-level negative keywords is now in beta. Google completed its DMA hotel test and the results were not great. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Google Maps data is coming to Hyundai and Kia vehicles, 9to5Google

