Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, confirmed that campaign-level negative keywords are now in beta for Performance Max campaigns in Google Ads. She added that this will expand in 2025 to more accounts.

We initially thought we would see this in early 2022 but then in January, Google added it to the account level. It was then slatted for the end of 2024.

Now, Ginny Marvin, wrote on X, "This has started rolling out in beta and will continue to expand in early 2025."

Here is that post:

Hi Darcy, This has started rolling out in beta and will continue to expand in early 2025. — Ginny Marvin (@GinnyMarvin) December 12, 2024

That's correct. This is often how our product features roll out. — Ginny Marvin (@GinnyMarvin) December 12, 2024

