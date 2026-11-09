Google may automatically add booking links to some local business profile listings. I noticed that on my own profile, I had a booking link added and Brandon Schmidt, Joy Hawkins and Syed Amir posted on Friday that this seems to be happening for more businesses. And in some cases, the booking links break and go to a 500 error on Google's website.

Here are examples of the book online button for my company both in Google Search:

And on Google Maps:

Joy shared a screenshot of the schedule button she shared on X:

But when she clicked on it on Friday, it served a 500 error:

I tried it on Friday and it took me directly to the company's contact and scheduling page, so I am not sure if it was a temporary bug? Joy and Brandon said:

My Colleague @brandonschmidt spotted "Book Online" links in the wild for a home care business that does not have a special software installed & configured with GBP - Also saw it on a home services client GBP... BUT - if the link goes to Google's "maps/reserve" program - its showing a 500 error If the business has a link &/or software set up - it works...

For home service companies, they have been able to have this links, but only through one of Google’s approved partners: Reserve with Google Many of the CRMs have built this into their schedulers But the GBPs I saw do not use a software, it’s going to their contact form

Syed added on X.

I've noticed across several client profiles that simply adding a website's Contact page in the Booking Link section is now triggering the "Book Online" button Previously, this functionality seemed to require a setup through Google's Booking Partners

You can manage your booking links by going to your Google Business Profile in Google Search and clicking on the booking link - here is a screenshot of mine:

Forum discussion at X.