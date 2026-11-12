Google has released version 2.14 of the Google Ads Editor, which includes 10 new features. The full list of features is below, as Google posted on its site. You can download the updated version of Ads Editor over here.

Google Ads Editor is a free, downloadable application for managing your Google Ads campaigns. The tool aims to save time and simplify bulk changes to your Google Ads campaigns.

Google released version 2.13 in July, version 2.12 in March, then version 2.11 last November, version 2.10 in July 2025, then version 2.9 in March 2025, then version 2.8 in November 2024, then before that version 2.7 in June and Version 2.6 was released in March 2024 and version 2.5 was released in November 2023.

New features in version 2.14, so here they are:

Account-level NCA, retention, and loyalty retention settings: Google Ads Editor now enables editing of account-level New Customer Acquisition (NCA) and retention settings for accounts not using a conversion tracking parent (CTP). This allows you to configure values for new, lapsed, and high-value customers, configure loyalty value multipliers, and designate user lists for specific customer tiers. In accounts using CTP, these settings remain read-only.

Google Ads Editor now enables editing of account-level New Customer Acquisition (NCA) and retention settings for accounts not using a conversion tracking parent (CTP). This allows you to configure values for new, lapsed, and high-value customers, configure loyalty value multipliers, and designate user lists for specific customer tiers. In accounts using CTP, these settings remain read-only. Loyalty retention goal: Google Ads Editor adds support for loyalty retention configurations at both the account and campaign levels.

Google Ads Editor adds support for loyalty retention configurations at both the account and campaign levels. Retention-only mode: A new retention-only bidding option ("Only bid for lapsed customers") is now supported within the retention goal.

A new retention-only bidding option ("Only bid for lapsed customers") is now supported within the retention goal. AI Max on by default for new Search campaigns: AI Max, text asset automation, and Final URL expansion are now activated by default when creating new Search campaigns.

AI Max, text asset automation, and Final URL expansion are now activated by default when creating new Search campaigns. Deprecate "Local inventory ads" for Shopping: The Local Inventory Ads setting is now permanently enabled for Shopping campaigns and can no longer be turned off.

The Local Inventory Ads setting is now permanently enabled for Shopping campaigns and can no longer be turned off. Channel prioritization and budget caps: Google Ads Editor now supports channel prioritization and budget caps functionality.

Google Ads Editor now supports channel prioritization and budget caps functionality. Background download for full account data: A new non-blocking "Fetch full account data" background download option allows you to continue working while account data downloads. Once completed, you can choose to replace your current account data (discarding local edits) or refresh with server data in place (preserving local edits).

A new non-blocking "Fetch full account data" background download option allows you to continue working while account data downloads. Once completed, you can choose to replace your current account data (discarding local edits) or refresh with server data in place (preserving local edits). Download stats in the background: Downloading performance statistics is now non-blocking, allowing you to continue working with your account uninterrupted while stats are downloaded.

Downloading performance statistics is now non-blocking, allowing you to continue working with your account uninterrupted while stats are downloaded. Stats refresh: The available performance statistics columns for download in Editor have been updated to the latest definitions.

The available performance statistics columns for download in Editor have been updated to the latest definitions. Demand Gen asset optimizations: Google Ads Editor now supports "Animated images" asset optimization for Demand Gen image ads, and "Overlay on videos" asset optimization for Demand Gen video ads.

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