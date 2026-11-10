Yahoo announced updates across Yahoo Search and Yahoo Scout including that Yahoo Scout is now out of beta and Yahoo Search added Pivot Search. Plus, Scout has now processed over 3 billion answers since it launched earlier this year.

Pivot Search

Yahoo Search announced Pivot Search, "a ground-up rebuild of Yahoo Search, the third largest search engine in the U.S., combining the breadth of traditional search with the intelligence of Yahoo Scout," Yahoo wrote. In short, Yahoo search lets you "pivot" between traditional search and Yahoo Scout's AI answers.

Here is a video of it in action:

Yahoo wrote, "The new Yahoo Search evaluates each query and allows the user to pivot between traditional search results and a Yahoo Scout AI answer. The configuration changes with user’s preference, and users can move between AI answers and traditional results within the same experience. For instance, if users ask a question that benefits from an AI answer, like comparing two options or following step-by-step instructions, the search suggestions offer the option of a Yahoo Scout answer."

“Search is about more than AI,” added Feng. “Sometimes people need a website, sometimes an explanation, and sometimes a deeper exploration of a topic. Pivot Search adapts in the moment to provide the right kind of response.”

"Yahoo Scout responses are also becoming more personalized. Yahoo Scout Memories will remember details from previous activity in Yahoo Scout and use that context to tailor future answers. Users can view, delete or opt out of Yahoo Scout Memories at any time," Yahoo added.

Here is the pivot action on the Yahoo Search home page:

The new Yahoo Search experience is available on desktop and mobile web for users in the US, UK, Europe and Switzerland.

Yahoo Scout App

Yahoo also released the Yahoo Scout app for iOS and Android that combines traditional search and Yahoo Scout AI answers in one mobile experience where users can have live spoken voice conversations with Yahoo Scout, add a photo to any chat to ask Yahoo Scout for more information and access the day’s trending topics plus news digests from Yahoo News.

Here is what it looks like:

Yahoo Scout is expanding to other Yahoo properties where users can ask Yahoo Scout questions without leaving the page they’re on, such as what’s behind a stock’s move today in Yahoo Finance or how a win affects the playoff race in Yahoo Sports, with suggested questions based on the content they’re viewing.

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