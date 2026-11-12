Google Search has received a "massive upgrade with Gemini 4 Hydrogen," said Nick Fox of Google. "The biggest model upgrade to Search yet has landed," said Robby Stein of Google. It is super fast, has better understanding, improved query fan-out and linking, more visual responses and richer language understanding.

Google wrote, "Hydrogen is now available globally in Google Search for all users, delivering more helpful, visual, and intuitive responses with improved model capabilities."

Google released this "massive," "major" update during a big core update - which is interesting. But I think this update only impacts AI Overviews and AI Mode but not core rankings?

Here is what Google wrote is better:

Better understanding of intent: Search can now handle even more nuanced and complicated questions, quickly understanding what you need. Just ask in your natural flow of thought — including questions with multiple parts, hard-to-understand typos, or highly specific requests. With deeper instruction following and tool calling, Search more precisely follows what you want and gives you relevant responses that address each part of your question.

Search can now handle even more nuanced and complicated questions, quickly understanding what you need. Just ask in your natural flow of thought — including questions with multiple parts, hard-to-understand typos, or highly specific requests. With deeper instruction following and tool calling, Search more precisely follows what you want and gives you relevant responses that address each part of your question. Improved query fan-out and linking: Hydrogen’s advanced reasoning supercharges our query fan-out technique in Search, connecting you to a broader range of helpful links than before. By more thoroughly understanding your question and conducting simultaneous queries across all the relevant subtopics, Search helps you find sites you previously might not have discovered.

Hydrogen’s advanced reasoning supercharges our query fan-out technique in Search, connecting you to a broader range of helpful links than before. By more thoroughly understanding your question and conducting simultaneous queries across all the relevant subtopics, Search helps you find sites you previously might not have discovered. More visual responses: You get highly adaptive, visual, and easy-to-scan responses that are uniquely relevant to your needs — at the speed of Search. You’ll see more images, structured responses, comparison tables, and custom tools built for you.

You get highly adaptive, visual, and easy-to-scan responses that are uniquely relevant to your needs — at the speed of Search. You’ll see more images, structured responses, comparison tables, and custom tools built for you. Richer language understanding: No matter what language you ask in, you’ll now get more highly nuanced and helpful responses across all supported AI Mode languages.

Nick Fox of Google wrote on X, "Today, Search is getting a massive upgrade with Gemini 4 Hydrogen! It’s the biggest model improvement to Search yet. And it’s available now for all users, globally."

Robby Stein of Google wrote on X, "The biggest model upgrade to Search yet has landed. Gemini 4 Hydrogen is here, and brings cutting-edge intelligence to all Search users. It’s now the new default model in AI Mode & being used for your hardest questions in AI Overviews."

Rajan Patel from Google wrote on X, "Hydrogen is intelligent and fast, delivering even more helpful responses for all of your questions (no matter how you ask them). It deeply understands intent, follows your prompts better, is even more conversational, and breaks down all aspects of your multi-part questions. You’ll get highly adaptive responses that are unique to you, complete with even more links so you can discover sites from across the web. It’s a huge upgrade – really excited for you all to try Hydrogen in Search today!"

Here is a video of it in action:

Here are some screenshots of before and after:

Earlier this week, Google released Gemini 4 Carbon for paid subscribers in AI Mode in Google Search. So this was a fast new release, just days later.

Forum discussion at X.