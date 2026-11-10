Google's John Mueller said it can take Google Search some time to understand a new site's "unique value" and then rank it accordingly. He said on Bluesky in response to a new site not being fully indexed quickly enough, "It's a fairly new site, and you've been busy with content - it can take time for the systems to understand the unique value of it all."

He added, "so it's good to make sure it's really top notch (quality over quantity)."

This was in response to a question about why for "every "Request indexing" in GSC fails with "Oops! Something went wrong." He said, "even the first attempt of the day (Nov 1, 8, 9). No "Quota exceeded" message, no manual actions, sitemaps discovered fine (644 URLs)."

The answer is no, new sites just take time... But John did say he would "pass it on."

But he also recommended "focusing on normal crawling and indexing" and not worrying about the Google Search Console request indexing feature.

Here are those posts:

Google has discouraged the use of request indexing for force indexing in the past.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.