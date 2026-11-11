Google is testing moving the citations or sources icons to the very bottom of the AI Overviews. Previously, these icons appeared at the top of the AI Overview; now Google is testing placing them at the bottom, which may make it even harder to find the sources of the answers Google generates in these AI Overviews and could reduce clicks to your site even more.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who wrote on X, "Google is now testing out the placement of the number of sites referenced within AI overviews at the bottom of the response. " "The previous placement for this experiment was at the top of the AI overview (directly above the citations). This version is different: hovering displays the full list of citations," he added. He also posted this on SERP Alert.

Here is a screenshot of his video:

Here is his video:

Google is now testing out the placement of the number of sites referenced within AI overviews at the bottom of the response. The previous placement for this experiment was at the top of the AI overview (directly above the citations). This version is different: hovering displays the full list of citations. 📖 More details & examples of this experiment: https://t.co/OXXMVdWfED 📧 To stay updated on SERP changes, subscribe to my monthly newsletter: https://t.co/CyLde59l8t 🔎 Take a free trial of @serplens: the workspace for SEOs and their agents, today: https://t.co/TeRID3QJHb — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) November 12, 2026

I don't see the top of the results, but Brodie did say in this format, they show at the bottom and not at the top.

Why would Google move these source links to the bottom when it will result in even fewer clicks?

Forum discussion at X.