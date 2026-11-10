Businesses in ChatGPT Business Hub Live With Click Data

Nov 10, 2026 - 1:45 pm 0 by
Filed Under ChatGPT

White Analytics

OpenAI has just announced the ChatGPT Business Hub, Businesses in ChatGPT. This business hub offers analytics on mentions, profile views and you guessed it, clicks to websites! Yes, OpenAI is showing us how many people click from ChatGPT to our website.

Yes, we reported on Monday that this would be coming soon and soon it did come.

OpenAI wrote, "We’re introducing Businesses in ChatGPT in beta, giving businesses a new way to connect with the 1.2 billion people who use ChatGPT each week. Through Business Hub⁠, businesses can claim their business, manage their information, and see insights on how people engage with them on ChatGPT. In addition, we are adding a powerful new way for businesses to interact with users via Business Agents, starting with eligible ecommerce and online service businesses in the U.S.

The analytics and insights show you the "number of mentions and website clicks a business receives." "Businesses can also explore discovery topics—common themes across conversations where their website is cited. These insights can help businesses understand how they’re represented and find opportunities to improve the information they share."

Yes, we get click data!

Here is a screenshot:

Businesses In Chatgpt Business Insights 1

Here is the help tooltip over clicks; it says, "Number of recorded clicks on links to your website in ChatGPT. Clicks don't confirm website visits or conversions."

Chatgpt Clicks Tooltip

You can claim your business through a text or phone call to your main business number or through DNS verification. OpenAI said, "This gives businesses a new way to provide information to ChatGPT, helping people explore products and services using the most accurate and up-to-date details."

Introducing Businesses Chatgpt Inline 01 Pre Claim

You can also add Business Agent to your business hub "customers can choose to start a conversation with the business to explore its offerings and ask follow-up questions. For example, someone comparing products could ask about the differences between two options and which features fit their needs. A Business Agent could help them explore those questions using the business’s information," OpenAI wrote.

Introducing Businesses Chatgpt Profile Desktop

Here is the claim screen:

Chatgpt Business Claim

You then search for your business:

Chatgpt Business Claim Find1

And you can then verify via phone, text or DNS - I did via DNS:

Chatgpt Business Claim Pending

I don't see any data yet...

Chatgpt Analytics

I am honestly nervous about people hijacking businesses on here but I guess OpenAI will figure it out?

This is "starting with eligible ecommerce and online service businesses in the U.S." For more details, see the OpenAI blog post or this help document.

Forum discussion at X.

I don't have data yet but some do...

 

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