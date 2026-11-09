Google Ads New Asset Activity Section

Nov 9, 2026 - 7:05 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Asset Activity

Google Ads is testing a new section in the advertiser console named "Asset Activity." Asset Activity is labeled "Beta" within Google Ads and it uses Google AI to give you information on your Google Ads assets, such as asset performance, asset diversity, competitor performance, industry trends and more.

A number of advertisers spotted this over the weekend including Anthony Higman on X and Hana Kobzová on PPC News Feed via CJ Lopez. Hana wrote, "A new Asset activity page, currently in beta, has been spotted in Google Ads. This feature offers insights updated every week, allowing advertisers to filter through categories such as Featured, Asset performance, Asset diversity, Competitor performance, and Industry trends."

Here is Higman's screenshot of the button:

Google Ads Asset Activity Button

Here are more screenshots from Hana:

Ppc News Feed Featured

Asset Activity Page Launched In 1793924285985

Anthony said this is an "AI feature" but he "actually likes this one."

Forum discussion at X.

 

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