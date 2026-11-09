Google Ads AI-Generated Summaries Above & Within Ads

Nov 9, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads

Google is testing more AI-generated summaries within its search ads. This one shows AI-generated summaries above the grouping of the sponsored results, summarizing all the ads from all the advertisers, with also AI-generated summaries below each ad description.

When the AI-generated summaries are loading, there is the loading animation, to keep us entertained.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted this on X and SERP Alert - here is his video:

Brodie wrote, "Google’s sponsored results on mobile are increasingly becoming more generative. Not only is there a loading animation for this example, but each individual ad has its own description for the business, and then there’s an additional description at the top of the sponsored results that mentions the brand names that are listed with an additional link to their ads."

We've seen this before on sponsored ads and sponsored products but I am not sure if we've seen the summary at the top of the ads.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads: Ads With Pay-Per-Lead Goals Terms

Nov 10, 2026 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Shopping Personalizing Search Results With Questions

Nov 10, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google

Filter Google Product Results For Non-Incentivized Reviews

Nov 10, 2026 - 7:11 am
ChatGPT Ads

ChatGPT Ads While It Creates Your Image Live

Nov 10, 2026 - 5:45 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 9, 2026

Nov 9, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Status: Update November 8th/9th?

Nov 9, 2026 - 7:55 am
Previous Story: New Data Manager In Google Analytics Beta
Next Story: Bing Ads At Top Of AI Mode Results

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.