Google is testing more AI-generated summaries within its search ads. This one shows AI-generated summaries above the grouping of the sponsored results, summarizing all the ads from all the advertisers, with also AI-generated summaries below each ad description.

When the AI-generated summaries are loading, there is the loading animation, to keep us entertained.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted this on X and SERP Alert - here is his video:

Brodie wrote, "Google’s sponsored results on mobile are increasingly becoming more generative. Not only is there a loading animation for this example, but each individual ad has its own description for the business, and then there’s an additional description at the top of the sponsored results that mentions the brand names that are listed with an additional link to their ads."

We've seen this before on sponsored ads and sponsored products but I am not sure if we've seen the summary at the top of the ads.

Forum discussion at X.