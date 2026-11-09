Google Ai Mode Multiturn Ads

A couple of weeks ago, Google announced Multiturn ads, ads show up on responses to follow-up user queries. Well, those ads seem live. I was testing AI Mode on Friday afternoon and here are screenshots and videos of Multiturn ads in AI Mode.

As a reminder, Google told me that "Multiturn ads show up on responses to follow-up user queries as users engage in back-and-forth conversations with AI Mode." Google also said, "Ads will be clearly labeled as 'Sponsored.' We’ll continue testing new formats to ensure ads remain helpful and relevant."

So here is a full-size screenshot of ads not just in the first query but in the follow-up query. You'll see at the bottom of the results, there are ads labeled "Sponsored," twice.

Here is a video of it in action:

I even tried more queries, and I saw additional ads show up in the third and fourth follow-up queries.

I guess Google will have better earnings in its next quarterly report because we are seeing more ads in AI mode?

Forum discussion at X.