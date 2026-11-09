Google AI Mode Multiturn Ads Are Live - Follow-Up Query Ads

Nov 9, 2026 - 7:51 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Floating Glow

A couple of weeks ago, Google announced Multiturn ads, ads show up on responses to follow-up user queries. Well, those ads seem live. I was testing AI Mode on Friday afternoon and here are screenshots and videos of Multiturn ads in AI Mode.

As a reminder, Google told me that "Multiturn ads show up on responses to follow-up user queries as users engage in back-and-forth conversations with AI Mode." Google also said, "Ads will be clearly labeled as 'Sponsored.' We’ll continue testing new formats to ensure ads remain helpful and relevant."

So here is a full-size screenshot of ads not just in the first query but in the follow-up query. You'll see at the bottom of the results, there are ads labeled "Sponsored," twice.

Google Ai Mode Multiturn Ads

Here is a video of it in action:

I even tried more queries, and I saw additional ads show up in the third and fourth follow-up queries.

I guess Google will have better earnings in its next quarterly report because we are seeing more ads in AI mode?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 10, 2026

Nov 10, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: It Can Take Time To Understand The Unique Value Of New Websites

Nov 10, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google AI Overview Local Pack Dropping Action Buttons, Photos & Reviews

Nov 10, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads: Ads With Pay-Per-Lead Goals Terms

Nov 10, 2026 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Shopping Personalizing Search Results With Questions

Nov 10, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google

Filter Google Product Results For Non-Incentivized Reviews

Nov 10, 2026 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Adding Booking Links To Business Profiles Automatically?
Next Story: Google Search Ranking Volatility Status: Update November 8th/9th?

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.