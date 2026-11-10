OpenAI announced a month ago that it would release a "new visual ad format in ChatGPT" to show ads while ChatGPT makes images for users. Well, that ad format seems to be live - because if you ask ChatGPT to make an image, it will show an ad while the image is being generated.

The ad will show with the headline "Here's an ad while we create your image." Then once the image is created, the ad will disappear.

Here is a screenshot of one that I was able to replicate in ChatGPT:

Juozas Kaziukėnas notified me of this on X and wrote, "ChatGPT now shows ads while generating images. "Here's an ad while we create your image." OpenAI announced this new ad format a month ago. I started seeing them today. My conversation had nothing to do with dogs or pet food)"

Here is his screenshot:

ChatGPT now shows ads while generating images. "Here's an ad while we create your image." (OpenAI announced this new ad format a month ago. I started seeing them today. My conversation had nothing to do with dogs or pet food) /cc @rustybrick @glenngabe https://t.co/AnrrGykc3E — Juozas Kaziukėnas (@juokaz) November 10, 2026

Here is a video of this in action:

Juozas Kaziukėnas was also the one who spotted the new ChatGPT business hub last Friday and all the new stuff around ChatGPT Ads before they were released.

Forum discussion at X.