Google Ads API Version 26.2 Now Out Available

Nov 11, 2026 - 3:45 pm 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Data Pipes

Google Ads has just released a minor update to its Google Ads API - version 26.2. This update touches on assets, campaigns, reporting, and more general updates.

Google hasn't announced this on the Google Ads developer blog yet, but I am sure they will mention it soon. Version 26.2 is labeled a minor release, and the release notes are over here.

Here is a screenshot of the changes:

Google Ads Api V262

Before this release was a minor release, version 26.1 in October, then before that major release version 26 in October, 25.2 in September, 25.1 in August, 25.0 in July, then 24.2 in June, then 24.1 in May, before that was 24 in April, then 23.2 in March, then v23.1 in February and then 23 at the end of January, then version 22 on October 15, 2025, then version 21 on August 6, 2025 , then 20 on June 5, 2025, 19.1 in April 2025, then 19 in February 2025, then version 18 in October 2024. Before that was 17.1 in August 2024 and then before that was version 17.0 in June 2024 and then before that was version 16.1 and then Version 16 in February 2024. Before that was version 15 back in October 2023. Then before that was version 14.1 which was released in August. Version 13.1 preceded this new version, which was released in April 2023. Version 12.0 was released in October 2022, Version 11.0 of the Google Ads API was released in June, and version 11.1 was in August. Also Version 10.1 was released on April 27, 2022 and version 10.0 was released on February 9, 2022. And Google has sunset the AdWords API on April 27th which will completely stop working at the end of July.

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