Google has dropped the "experimental" label from the Deal Ends annotation for Google Merchant Center Product Listing Ads. Google has also said this feature is no longer available in India; previously, it was.

Google has updated the deals annotation help document in Merchant Center to:

(1) Remove the words "experimental" from the name. It used to be called "Deal Ends experimental annotation," and now it is just "Deal Ends annotation."

(2) Google added India to the list of regions this feature is not available in. It used to say, "available globally, except for EEA+, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom" and now it says "available globally, except for EEA+, India, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom."

As a reminder, deal annotations launched in August of this year. Google's help document says:

Deal Ends annotation is a specialized feature within Product Listing Ads (PLAs) on desktop and mobile available globally, except for EEA+, India, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. They display high-impact and real-time urgency signals, such as "3 days left" or "5 hours left" badges, directly below product prices. These annotations are generated from your promotions and sale price [sale_price] submissions.

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