It's been about two weeks since we reported on a Google Search ranking update, whether confirmed or unconfirmed. But the truth is, the October 27th update lingered on for like a full week. Since then, ranking volatility has been relatively calm, but that may be changing over the past 24 hours.

Chatter within the SEO community has been relatively calm for the past week and the tools are showing spikes here and there. But honestly, it is hard to trust the tools since they seem a bit off with all the Google blocking mechanisms in place. Plus, Search Console's performance report is off for many and Google won't comment on the issue.

That being said, there may be some early chatter and volatility kicking in over the past day or so. This follows the unconfirmed updates I reported on October 27th or so, which lasted a week, then Saturday, October 24th, before that on October 20th & 21st and then before than on October 16th. And as a reminder, we had the Google September 2026 spam update start on Thursday, September 24, 2026 at around 12:00 pm ET and completed on October 8, 2026 at 4:37 am ET.

Google Tracking Tools

What are the tools showing? Again, knowing some might be seeing poisoned results, this is what we are seeing now:

Google Volatility Chart Data Sources AccuRanker Algoroo AWR CognitiveSEO DataForSEO Mangools Mozcast SEMRush SERPrecon Serpstat SimilarWeb Sistrix Wincher Wireboard Zutrix

Here are the individual tool screenshots:

Wincher:

SEMRush:

Wireboard - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

SERPrecon:

CognitiveSEO:

AccuRanker Grump:

DataForSEO SERP Volatility:

Serpstat:

Zutrix Tension:

Mangools SERPWatcher:

Sistrix:

AWR:

Mozcast:

SimilarWeb:

Algoroo:

SEO Chatter

The chatter is somewhat calm but I am seeing an uptick both here in the comments area and on WebmasterWorld - here are some of those comments:

The trickle of News and Discover traffic has vanished and we are on record for the worst weekend traffic in 6 years.

Just a heads-up that Google currently isn't verifying experience, expertise, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness. Oh and a miracle. Discover is actually switched on today! I’m curious to see how long the traffic will hold up for me this time.

I have something / one going nuts on my global specialist trade site. Around 12.00 UK time Saturday and the same time today about 500 pages each downloaded individually, every couple of seconds from a different IP, country, browser and OS, the only consistency was 1920x1080. CF's not picked-up on it and in my server logs it looks completely normal, certainly no extra bandwidth etc, simply page views that a couple of years ago I would never have even noticed.

Discover was surprisingly live all weekend. Not at its usual level, but at least a bit better. Today it’s gone again. My personal feed was also better over the weekend, with less junk, but unfortunately that’s over now too. According to Semrush and similar tools, there is still a lot of movement going on with Google in Germany. Therefore, I don’t think we’ll see any stabilization at the moment, and I keep hoping for a core update, which should actually be due soon. On the bright side, the shop is currently performing quite well. This weekend even brought in some good revenue thanks to Google traffic. I'm really curious to see if this trend continues.

Seeing loads of changes... again. God this is frustrating.

Strange.. I'm seeing loads in the UK. Semrush sensor seems to be showing it too

Are any of you seeing any wild movement?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.