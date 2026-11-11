Google Ads Performance Max Page Feeds Update

Google Ads has updated its Page feeds section for Performance Max campaigns to help advertisers understand how it works. These changes look like they should make it easier for advertisers to know which pages to feed to the ad algorithms.

Arpan Banerjee spotted this change and posted about it on LinkedIn ad wrote, "PMAX Page Feeds Just Got A Makeover."

Here is his screenshot:

It says Page feeds allow you to specify which URLs to use in ads for your campaign. With Final URL expansion on, you will use all URLs Google knows about your website, including any page feeds. By turning Final URL expansion off, you will only use URLs from your page feeds.

Google says you can use when you want to:

Precisely control which landing pages your ads use, especially across numerous products or services

Direct traffic to the exact product or service page that matches the ad and user intent

Exclude irrelevant or underperforming URLs from being used as landing pages, such as 'about us' pages or out-of-stock product pages

Google said you should consider:

Always ensure that your URLs and product or service info are current to avoid broken links or outdated content

Page feeds are attached to your entire campaign, but custom labels categorize URLs for each asset group, enabling more precise ad relevance

Continuously check which URLs are driving the best results and adjust your strategy as needed

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.