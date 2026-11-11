Google is expanding the AI Overviews for definitions by default, where you no longer have to click on "Show more" to see the full version of the AI Overview. This is similar to when Google confirmed that it dynamically expands some AI Overviews based on the query, but now Google is doing this for all definition searches.

So if you search for [define expandable] - the whole visible portion of the search results page is taken over by an AI Overview. You need to scroll down to see the web results.

Here is a screenshot:

This is what it kind of looked like before - where you had to click on "Show more" to expand it:

Glenn Gabe first spotted this and wrote on X:

Looks like definitions are now showing AIOs fully expanded by default. I think that's newish... and maybe very new. Checking saved snapshots and seeing those AIOs collapsed as of recently (or not even there). Big heads-up for sites providing definitions and meanings.

Here are his examples:

Looks like definitions are now showing AIOs fully expanded by default. I think that's newish... and maybe very new. Checking saved snapshots and seeing those AIOs collapsed as of recently (or not even there). Big heads-up for sites providing definitions and meanings. Two examples below of AI Overviews fully expanded by default: — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 11, 2026

Back in August, Robby Stein from Google told us, "Hey Barry, jumping in here with more context, AI Overviews only dynamically expand for topics where our systems determine it to be most useful. If you’ve already started scrolling, the expansion stops to keep your place. We're always testing and tuning these experiences, so we'll continue to refine based on user feedback."

Forum discussion at X.