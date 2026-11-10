Google AI Overview Local Pack Dropping Action Buttons, Photos & Reviews

Nov 10, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

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Google is testing removing the action buttons, reviews, photos, etc from the AI Overview version of the local pack. This makes it harder for searchers to visit your website, call your business, get directions and so on, from Google Search.

This will make visibility even worse for the local results and small businesses within Google Search than it was before. AI Overview based local packs have been around for a couple of years now. But they keep changing.

Joy Hawkins posted on X, "I'm seeing a new version of the AI powered local pack in the last few days. On mobile, every time I get this version, the traditional local pack is gone. It uses the Google Business Profile but yet removes a ton of its features (reviews, address, hours etc). This is probably the ugliest version of the AI Overview I've seen in local thus far. Hoping this one reverts soon."

I can replicate it, here is what the local pack AI Overview looks like in this test:

Google Ai Overview Local Pack No Buttons

Here is what it should look like:

Google Ai Overview Local Pack Buttons

This new version, the one being tested, cannot be good for clicks, calls and direction actions to businesses.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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