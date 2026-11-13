Google Merchant Center Promotions Titles Now Disallows Redemption Dates

Nov 13, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Sale

Google has updated the editorial requirements for Merchant Center titles saying you can no longer "include dates in any format" within the title of the listing in the redemption section. Previously, the document allowed some date formats, I believe.

The document that has this change is over here, it says:

Promotion titles must not include any of the specific redemption details

Redemption dates: Don’t include dates in any format. Redemption dates should only be included in their designated fields. You may include a short month abbreviation (For example, "Jan").

Here is a screenshot:

Google Merchant Center Title Redemption Dates New

The old version said:

Promotion titles must not include any of the specific redemption details

Redemption dates: Include dates in any of these formats: "M/D/YYYY," "Ends in YYYY," "MM/DD," "January D, YYYY," etc.

Here is a screenshot:

Google Merchant Center Title Redemption Dates Old

Hana Kobzová spotted this first and wrote on PPC News Feed, "Google Merchant Center has updated its editorial requirements for Promotions, now prohibiting the inclusion of redemption dates in promotion titles, regardless of format. Only a short month abbreviation is permitted."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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