Google has confirmed a data logging bug in the Search Console Generative AI performance report in Search between the dates of November 9 and November 11, 2026 which resulted in a decrease in impressions.

Google posted the issue on the data anomalies pages and wrote, "A logging error caused a decrease in impressions on the Generative AI performance report in Search for data from November 9 - November 11, 2026. This issue affects data logging only."

If you log in to Search Console and go to the Generative AI performance report in Search you will see an annotation about this error:

I should note, the November 2026 core update started on November 10, 2026, right during this data logging bug.

So if you noticed a weird decrease in impressions from November 9 to November 11, 2026, you are not alone. This is just a reporting bug and had no impact on your performance in Google Search.

Forum discussion at X.