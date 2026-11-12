OpenAI just sent out its weekly ChatGPT Ads update email announcing a number of updates including intelligent bidding, new cost targets in Ads Manager, more geographic flexibility for product feed campaigns and more flexible product set filters.

Here is what is new:

Intelligent bidding: Maximize Results (Autobid) is now called intelligent bidding. It continues to adjust bids and delivery automatically to help drive your desired business outcome within your budget.

Maximize Results (Autobid) is now called intelligent bidding. It continues to adjust bids and delivery automatically to help drive your desired business outcome within your budget. New cost targets in Ads Manager: For new campaigns, Target CPA lets you set the average amount you’d like to pay for a conversion, such as a purchase or lead, while Target CPC sets an average cost per click goal. Our system adjusts bids and delivery toward that goal, rather than requiring you to manage individual bids. Actual costs may be higher or lower than your target. Max Bid and Max CPC will retire for existing campaigns on January 1, 2027, replaced by Target CPA and Target CPC respectively.

For new campaigns, Target CPA lets you set the average amount you’d like to pay for a conversion, such as a purchase or lead, while Target CPC sets an average cost per click goal. Our system adjusts bids and delivery toward that goal, rather than requiring you to manage individual bids. Actual costs may be higher or lower than your target. Max Bid and Max CPC will retire for existing campaigns on January 1, 2027, replaced by Target CPA and Target CPC respectively. More geographic flexibility for product feed campaigns: You can now target specific regions or markets within a country, helping you focus product ads on the areas your business serves. Use the location targeting options in Ads Manager when setting up your campaign.

You can now target specific regions or markets within a country, helping you focus product ads on the areas your business serves. Use the location targeting options in Ads Manager when setting up your campaign. More flexible product set filters: In Ads Manager, you can now combine multiple conditions on the same product field to refine the products in an ad group.

Here is a screenshot of this email:

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