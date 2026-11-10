Google officially announced the rollout of the November 2026 core update just now, on Tuesday at around 1:07 pm ET. This core update is expected to take about 2 weeks to roll out. Google said, "This is a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites."

Google posted on LinkedIn:

Today we released the November 2026 core update to Google Search. This is a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites. The rollout may take up to 2 weeks to complete.

We saw some big movements earlier this week and some felt it was core like, but now it is official. Google has confirmed the third-quarter update of 2026.

Of course, this update should be done just around Thanksgiving time, which is Black Friday and Cyber Monday - the biggest shopping season of the year.

Google November 2026 Core Update Quick Facts

Here are the most important things that we know right now in short form:

Name: Google November 2026 Broad Core Update

Google November 2026 Broad Core Update Launched: November 10, 2026 at around 1:07 pm ET

November 10, 2026 at around 1:07 pm ET Rollout: Will take about two weeks to roll out

Will take about two weeks to roll out Targets: It looks at all types of content

It looks at all types of content Penalty: It is not a penalty, it promotes or rewards great web pages

It is not a penalty, it promotes or rewards great web pages Global: This is a global update impacting all regions, in all languages.

This is a global update impacting all regions, in all languages. Impact: The normal core update - updating some of the "core systems". Google said this November update is a "regular update."

The normal core update - updating some of the "core systems". Google said this November update is a "regular update." Discover : Core updates impact Google Discover and other features, also feature snippets and more.

: Core updates impact Google Discover and other features, also feature snippets and more. Recover: If you were hit by this, then you will need to look at your content and see if you can do better with Google's core update advice.

If you were hit by this, then you will need to look at your content and see if you can do better with Google's core update advice. Refreshes: Google will do periodic refreshes to this algorithm but may not communicate those updates in the future. Maybe this is what we saw the past couple of weeks or all those unconfirmed Google updates.

Google November 2026 Core Update Details

Google wrote, as I said above:

Today we released the November 2026 core update to Google Search. This is a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites. The rollout may take up to 2 weeks to complete.

Previous Broad Core Updates

Here is a list of the most recent core updates we've seen since Google started to confirm them. Previously, we nicknamed them Phantom updates or unconfirmed updates.

Across the 23 updates, the median rollout length is 14 days (average ~14.6 days). Most rollouts fall tightly within the standard 10-to-15-day range. The March 2024 Core Update was the longest in Google’s history at 45 days, as it integrated massive spam and helpful content structural changes into the core system. Google typically deploys 2 to 4 core updates per year, commonly clustered in late Q1 (March), mid-year (May–July), and late Q3/Q4 (October–December). In late 2024, the November and December updates landed back-to-back within a single 5-week window.

I asked ChatGPT to make it into an infographic:

Google Tracking Tools On November 2026 Core Update

Here are what the tools are showing:

Google Volatility Chart Data Sources AccuRanker Algoroo AWR CognitiveSEO DataForSEO Mangools Mozcast SEMRush SERPrecon Serpstat SimilarWeb Sistrix Wincher Wireboard Zutrix

Wincher:

SEMRush:

SERPrecon:

CognitiveSEO:

Wireboard - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

AccuRanker Grump:

Zutrix Tension:

DataForSEO SERP Volatility:

Serpstat:

Sistrix:

AWR:

Mozcast:

SimilarWeb:

Algoroo:

Mangools SERPWatcher:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.