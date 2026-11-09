Bing Ads At Top Of AI Mode Results

Nov 9, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Ads

Bing Floating Ads

Microsoft is showing ads at the top of the Bing AI Mode (formerly Copilot Search) results. Bing will show both normal search ads and also shopping ads at the top.

Sachin Patel posted examples of normal search ads at the top and when I was trying to replicate this, I spotted them for shopping ads.

Of course, the "sponsored" labels on the Bing results are so muted, at first I didn't notice they were ads.

Here is my screenshot:

Bing Sponsored Ads Top Of Ai Mode Results

Here is Sachin's screenshot:

Bing Ai Mode Now Shows Sponsored Ads With Sitelinks At The Top Of Answers

And yes, ads show up in follow-up queries in Bing's AI Mode, as Google calls them, multiturn ads.

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