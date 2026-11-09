Microsoft is showing ads at the top of the Bing AI Mode (formerly Copilot Search) results. Bing will show both normal search ads and also shopping ads at the top.

Sachin Patel posted examples of normal search ads at the top and when I was trying to replicate this, I spotted them for shopping ads.

Of course, the "sponsored" labels on the Bing results are so muted, at first I didn't notice they were ads.

Here is my screenshot:

Here is Sachin's screenshot:

And yes, ads show up in follow-up queries in Bing's AI Mode, as Google calls them, multiturn ads.

Forum discussion at X.